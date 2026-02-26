news
LibreOffice 26.2.1 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 65 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 26.2.1 is packed with bug fixes for various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users since the release of LibreOffice 26.2, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.
Those of you who have LibreOffice 26.2 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution should wait until the 26.2.1 point release arrives there before updating your installations. Of course, you can also download the source tarball if you’re a system integrator.