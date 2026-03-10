news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Arduino expands lineup with Ventuno Q board pairing Dragonwing IQ8 and STM32H5
Arduino has introduced the Ventuno Q, a development board designed for robotics, embedded computing, and edge inference workloads. The platform combines a high-performance application processor with a real-time microcontroller in a dual-processor architecture intended for systems that process data and control physical hardware simultaneously.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #526 - Pico projects, Cornell experiments, and marine conservation robots
Click on the orange book at the bottom of this week’s issue to unlock a special discount from Raspberry Pi Press Howdy, This Maker Monday, we inspired you with a selection of the best Raspberry Pi Pico projects around, courtesy of the latest issue of Raspberry Pi Official Magazine.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Baochip-1x: A Mostly-Open, 22nm SoC for High Assurance Applications
One of my latest projects is the Baochip-1x, a mostly-open, full-custom silicon chip fabricated in TSMC 22nm, targeted at high assurance applications. It’s a security chip, but far more open than any other security chip; it’s also a general purpose microcontroller that fills a gap in between the Raspberry Pi RP2350 [...]
Arduino ☛ Introducing Arduino® VENTUNO™ Q: your new AI, robotics, and actuation platform!
We’ve been dropping hints about a new, revolutionary product we’ve been working on, and now we can finally tell you all about it! Ahead of Embedded World our team has announced the upcoming VENTUNO Q, a single-board computer purpose-built for AI, robotics, and actuation.
CNX Software ☛ Makerfabs CM0IQ – An ultra-compact (42x36mm) Raspberry Pi CM0 Lite board
The CM0IQ is an ultra-compact board based on the Raspberry Pi CM0 Lite Compute Module. It measures just 42 × 36 mm and squeezes multiple interfaces into a 15.1 cm² footprint, making it suitable for space-constrained applications such as robotics, IoT devices, and custom hardware integrations. Despite being smaller than a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (19.5 cm²), the CM0IQ manages to include a full-sized USB-A port, a Micro HDMI port, and 4-lane MIPI CSI and DSI connectors. To fit everything into this small footprint, the designer also relied on a 1.27 mm 40-pin GPIO header rather than the standard 2.54 mm header.
CNX Software ☛ STMicro STM32C5 entry-level, 144 MHz Cortex-M33 MCU features up to 1MB flash, 256KB SRAM, Ethernet, CAN Bus
Not to be confused with the just-released STM32U3B5/C5 ultra-low-power MCUs, the entry-level STM32C5 Arm Cortex-M33 MCU family is designed for industrial sensors, smart home devices, electronic locks, thermostats, wearables, robotic actuators, and computer peripherals. The MCUs are manufactured using ST’s 40 nm flash process, clocked at up to 144 MHz, and feature 128 KB to 1 MB of flash and up to 256 KB of SRAM, with a dynamic power consumption of <80 µA/MHz.
I Built a 5″ Portable Raspberry Pi Homelab
What if you could take your entire homelab with you when you travel? In this project, I designed a portable Pi homelab by shrinking my original 10″ Lab Rax down to a 5″ rack that can still run a router, NAS and Docker server using Raspberry Pi hardware.