original
Women in My Life
Next week it's my mom's seventieth birthday. She still cares for me and loves me, even if she does not always understand me (she says the stuff I speak of is too technical for her). The same day also represents exactly 13.5 years since I married Rianne and our relationship is getting better over time, despite many couples drifting apart over time. Rianne and I speak and share ideas all day long. Rianne is smart and caring. I always do my best for her because she is generally a very good person. I might be biased; but other people say the same.
International Women's Day was yesterday, but I've just published a stark reminder that in some parts of the world women are treated like something worse than dirt. In this planet we are compelled to coexist with some really monstrous men.
If you believe women aren't equal to men or do not deserve the same rights as men, there may be a culture infesting on your mind. The majority of people in the world are women and experience suggest they're a lot less likely to take us to wars, unless of course there's truly no other choice. █