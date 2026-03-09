news
today's howtos
-
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ 2026-02-22 [Older] How to Vim: To the Terminal and Back
-
Vincent Delft ☛ Thanks to log2table I'm able to secure my servers
As for each server on [Internet], I receive lot of bad requests. Thanks to a continuous check on different log files, I'm able to automatically add bad IPs in the pf firewall (OpenBSD). This blog will explain how I've setup log2table and how I treat those bad IPs
-
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ 2026-02-24 [Older] How to Vim: Auto-save on Activity
-
Obnam ☛ 2026-03-01 [Older] Obnam server API: managing a daemon in test suite
-
Hackaday ☛ Remotely Unlocking An Encrypted Hard Disk
Can you remotely unlock an encrypted hard disk? [Jyn] needed to unlock their home server after it rebooted even if they weren’t home. Normally, they used Tailscale to remote in, but you can’t use tailscale to connect to the machine before the hard drive decrypts, right? Well, you can, sort of, and [Jyn] explains how.
The entertaining post points out something you probably knew, but never thought much about. When your Linux box boots, it starts a very tiny compressed Linux in RAM. On [Jyn’s] machine using Arch, this is the initramfs.
That’s not news, but because it is an actual limited Linux system (including systemd), you can add tools to it. In this case, adding dropbear (an ssh server) and Tailscale to the limited boot-time Linux.