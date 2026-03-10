news
Servers: Slop Promoted by Kubernetes, Hetzner Prices Soar After Slop Grifting (Hoarding Hardware)
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Announcing the Hey Hi (AI) Gateway Working Group
The community around Kubernetes includes a number of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and Working Groups (WGs) facilitating discussions on important topics between interested contributors. Today, we're excited to announce the formation of the AI Gateway Working Group, a new initiative focused on developing standards and best practices for networking infrastructure that supports Hey Hi (AI) workloads in Kubernetes environments.
What is an Hey Hi (AI) Gateway?
In a Kubernetes context, an AI Gateway refers to network gateway infrastructure (including proxy servers, load-balancers, etc.) that generally implements the Gateway API specification with enhanced capabilities for Hey Hi (AI) workloads. Rather than defining a distinct product category, Hey Hi (AI) Gateways describe infrastructure designed to enforce policy on Hey Hi (AI) traffic, including: [...]
Michael Tsai ☛ Hetzner Price Hikes
Here’s the table of pricing changes, which seem to vary from single-digit to triple-digit increases.
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ My new host, three months on
The great thing about a server on Hetzner is that you can have SSH access, which allows you to do maximum damage with minimum effort and also enables reasonably simple day-to-day maintenance when required. It is also very easy to create S3 compatible buckets, so I could move my backups and podcast audio files away from Amazon S3. Without SSH, however, things like updating a file or creating an off-site backup or deleting a directory are much more tedious.