Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and GNU/Linux on Small Devices

We made a name badge. People do that for other conferences to. And if they make a special hardware name badge they are usually based on some reasonable microcontroller. Maybe LEDs or an OLED screen. This one is a bit wild. It is a small Linux-capable device built around the Allwinner T113-S4. A 1.2 GHz dual-core ARM SoC. The hardware design is called [Wisteria] and is based on a core board called Trellis both are open source. Designed, implemented, sourced and made real by Gus Workman. Importantly this thing has an eInk display, a battery, a few buttons and Wi-Fi. Because who doesn’t love eInk.