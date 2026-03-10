news
NVIDIA 580.142 Production-Ready Linux Graphics Driver Released with Bug Fixes
NVIDIA 580.142 is here as a small bugfix release that addresses a bug causing adaptive sync displays to go blank when connected with an active USB-C-to-HDMI adapter, and a bug that could cause Vulkan swapchains to stop presenting new frames on X11 sessions.
Also fixed in this release is a regression introduced after the NVIDIA 470.xx graphics driver series, which could cause a setup with four 4K monitors, driven as separate X11 X screens on one NVIDIA GPU, to fail modeset.