Best Free and Open Source Software

Vykar - fast, encrypted, deduplicated backups in Rust - LinuxLinks
Vykar is a fast backup utility written in Rust that creates encrypted, deduplicated snapshots of data and stores them in local or remote repositories.
It is designed as an all-in-one backup solution with a simple YAML configuration file, built-in scheduling, and tools for backup, restore, and monitoring without relying on multiple external utilities or scripts.
This is free and open source software.
xdgctl - TUI to manage XDG default applications - LinuxLinks
xdgctl is a terminal user interface for viewing and managing XDG default applications on Linux systems.
This is free and open source software.
WorkTUImer - keyboard-driven TUI for time-tracking - LinuxLinks
WorkTUImer is a simple, keyboard-driven TUI for time-tracking that allows you to quickly add time blocks and automatically group time if same task was done in different sessions
It’s built with Rust and ratatui for efficient time management.
This is free and open source software.
4 Best Free and Open Source Linux TUI Application Launchers - LinuxLinks
An application launcher helps to reduce start up times for applications by indexing shortcuts in the menu. Furthermore, this type of software allows users to search for documents and other files quicker by indexing different file formats. This makes them useful for launching almost anything on a computer including multimedia files, games, and the internet. Application launchers often support plug-ins, adding to their versatility.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of TUI-based application launchers. A TUI runs inside a terminal but provides an interactive interface using text graphics. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to see productivity improvements in their workflow.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
RustLock - Wayland screen locker - LinuxLinks
RustLock is a command-line tool written in Rust that allows users to quickly lock their Linux session from the terminal. It provides a simple and lightweight way to trigger the system screen lock, making it useful for scripts, shortcuts, and automated workflows.
This is free and open source software.
MRunner - fast, keyboard-first application runner for Linux - LinuxLinks
MRunner is a lightweight command runner that provides a simple way to execute and manage frequently used commands. It offers a minimal interface for defining tasks and running them quickly, helping streamline repetitive command-line workflows.
This is free and open source software.
vm-curator - manage desktop QEMU/KVM virtual machines - LinuxLinks
vm-curator is a fast and friendly Rust TUI for managing desktop QEMU/KVM virtual machines with 3D acceleration.
This is free and open source software.