9to5Linux

digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

LinuxGizmos.com

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

Best Free and Open Source Software

Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing

  
digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

  
Debian: Louis-Philippe Véronneau, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1-35, and More

  
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution

  
The Tank [original]

  
CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

  
GNOME is a Men's Club [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
I'm a Linux bore now, so I used my new powers to resurrect a ten year-old laptop forgotten by Windows

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This Week in KDE Apps

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Going Linux, and This Week in Linux

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, "Web is bearable with RSS", and Firefox

  
Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature

  
Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More

  
Open Hardware: Modding, Repairability, and More

  
New default wallpaper for EasyOS 7.x and release of EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.1

  
Games: Payphone Go, GCompris, Valve, and More

  
Wine 11.4 Released

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
My Firefox for Android local build environment

  
Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs

  
This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Money isn’t going to solve the burnout problem

  
Service Under Maintenance 5 Days From Now [original]

  
The Birds Have Won [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining' [original]

  
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download

  
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates

  
NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!

  
In Praise of the Cyber Show [original]

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
LibreOffice's Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance, Report on Donations

  
PostgreSQL: Swiss PGDay 2026 and pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released

  
Web Browsers News, With Focus on Firefox

  
Hardware: GNU/Linux, Open/Free Systems, and Modding

  
OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: Plans for Ubuntu and Canonical Works for GAFAM (US), Espionage Spun as 'Confidentiality'

  
Red Hat, Fedora, and CIQ's RHEL Clone

  
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More

  
Latest EasyOS Development Updates, by Barry Kauler

  
Security and BSoDs

  
Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA

  
Linux From Scratch 13.0

  
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
(Part I) So Open, Yet So Overlooked: A Dive into the World of FOSS

  
NetBSD 11.0 RC2 available!

  
Windows Falls to 70% in Slovakia and Microsoft Loses Ground in Europe [original]

  
We Saved a Lot of Money by Adopting Our Static Site Generator (SSG) in 2022 and the Site Got Vastly Faster [original]

  
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More

  
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
Android Leftovers

  
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing

  
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23

  
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system

  
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux

  
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

  
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

  
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

  
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule

  
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability

  
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06

  
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Sunday is International Women's Day [original]

  
Firefox Fell From Almost 50% to 0.5% in Congo [original]

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC

  
BSD: OpenZFS and OpenBSD on SGI

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Banana Pi R4, Arduino, Jolla and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux Foundation and Openwashing

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Fish, Break-Taking, Lockbook, and More

  
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now

  
Games: Slay the Spire 2, Parkitect, ARC Raiders Spying on People

  
I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need

  
Android Leftovers

  
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next

  
Linux couldn't save my old netbook, so I tried Haiku OS

  
I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it’s sticking

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.76, Linux 6.6.129, and Linux 6.1.166

  
Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer [original]

  
Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro’s Surprisingly Good Daily Driver

  
FOSS Force: Authenticity, Independence, and Expertise Worth Funding

  
Today in Techrights

  
Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing

  
Alarm bells are ringing in the open source community, but commercial licensing is also at risk