GNOME is a Men's Club

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2026



In past years I wrote about how GNOME ousted only women (to save money) and now it is run by a man from IBM:

Like ultra-religious cults, they've moreover hidden the faces/identity/ies of some women. In the latest report they avoid talking about diversity because GNOME became notorious for horrible treatment of women, with both violence and sexual abuse.

Many women rightly learned to avoid GNOME, based on the project's track record.

It was never this bad in KDE. █

