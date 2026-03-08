news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Going Linux, and This Week in Linux
CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 191 | Application Managers
The GNU/Linux Saloon discussion highlighted diverse opinions regarding Google's changes in the Android ecosystem. Bill's insights on data and its implications sparked further exploration. Various application managers and upcoming events were shared, while a poll gauged interest in switching to iOS if sideloading is lost. Participants also linked their projects and resources.
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #476 · Encryption - Introduction
This episode is an introductory guide to the fundamentals of encryption. We define essential terminology such as plaintext, ciphertext, and algorithms while distinguishing between symmetric and asymmetric cryptography. Beyond basic concepts, the source explores modern security applications like secure browsing and end-to-end messaging, alongside emerging technologies like post-quantum and homomorphic encryption. The episode emphasizes that digital privacy is a fundamental human right, protecting users from identity theft, mass surveillance, and data tampering. We highlight tools like Signal and Proton Mail to offer practical advice for maintaining digital trust in an increasingly data-driven world. The episode concludes by framing encryption as the primary defense for financial and personal safety in the modern era.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 339: Motorola + GrapheneOS, Bazzite, Bunsenlabs, Age Verify is getting WORSE & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, Motorola announced something really cool, they are partnering with the Android fork GrapheneOS. Bazzite is in the news this week with an update. We also saw new releases from GNU/Linux From Scratch, Bunsenlabs and more.