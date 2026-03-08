news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, "Web is bearable with RSS", and Firefox
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Nginx’s revised http2 directive
I have thoughts about HTTP2, surprising nobody. But I also (begrudgingly!) live in the real world.
-
CoryDoctorow ☛ Pluralistic: The web is bearable with RSS
Never let them tell you that enshittification was a mystery. Enshittification isn't downstream of the "iron laws of economics" or an unrealistic demand by "consumers" to get stuff for free.
Enshittification comes from specific policy choices, made by named individuals, that had the foreseeable and foreseen result of making the web worse: [...]
-
Mozilla
-
Frederik Braun ☛ Frederik Braun: Perfect types with `setHTML()`
TLDR: Use
require-trusted-types-for 'script'; trusted-types 'none';in your CSP and nothing besides
setHTML()works, essentially removing all DOM-XSS risks.
-
Frederik Braun ☛ Frederik Braun: Composing Sanitizer configurations
The HTML Sanitizer API allows multiple ways to customize the default allow list and this blog post aims to describe a few variations and tricks we came up with while writing the specification.
Safe and unsafe Configurations
Examples in this post will use configuration dictionaries. These dictionaries might be used …
-