7 Types of Files in GNU/Linux - Every User Should Know
GNU/Linux recognizes 7 types of files: Regular files (-), Directory files (d), Character device files (c), Block device files (b) [...]
HowTo Geek ☛ Stop using these 5 deprecated Linux commands (and what to use instead)
Linux has hundreds of available commands, and unless you're keeping up with the latest news, changes to the default tools may slip under your radar. While it's true that Linux is very stable, and tool deprecations are rare, some of our much-beloved and well-known utilities changed years ago, and nobody informed us. I have five deprecated Linux commands and their replacements.
HowTo Geek ☛ 10 tricks you can do with FFmpeg on Linux
Want to do more with the Linux terminal? You might not instinctively put videos and the command line together, but with FFmpeg you can actually do a lot with a video file just by typing a simple command in your terminal.
Whether you want to quickly play a video, retrieve some information, or perform cool video-editing tricks, FFmpeg has got you covered. Here are some useful things you can do with FFmpeg on your Linux machine.
