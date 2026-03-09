news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026
This week, we got several new distro releases, including Nitrux 6.0, Armbian 26.2, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, T2 Linux 26.3, and CachyOS March 2026, as well as some cool new software releases, including digiKam 9.0, KDE Plasma 6.6.2, KDE Gear 25.12.3, and HandBrake 1.11.
On top of that, we discuss the upcoming age verification laws, Linux Mint’s new screensaver/lock screen, and the new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for March 8th, 2026.