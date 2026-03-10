news
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for Proton Games on Linux
The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.
The new Steam Client update also adds an icon on tools in the game list with a tooltip to explain what they are, as well as a warning dialog that is displayed when a user selects “Tools” in their Steam library filter for the first time, which will explain to them what tools are and why they are showing up in their Steam game list.