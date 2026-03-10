news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged, and More
Late Night Linux – Episode 376
Discord delays their age-gating rollout but legislators are pushing for operating systems including GNU/Linux to verify ages, LLM licence laundering might mean the end of copyleft, and how and why you might want to detect Meta’s spy camera glasses.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Slop to Slap | LINUX Unplugged 657
After experiencing Planet Nix and SCaLE, we come back convinced that the next phase of GNU/Linux is already taking shape.
Becky Spratford ☛ RA for All: Annual Circulating Ideas Podcast with the ALA Presdential Candidates
ALA Election ballots went out this morning and Steve Thomas has his annual podcast interviewing the ALA President candidates on Circulation Ideas.
This is a must listen podcast for all library workers whether you are an ALA member or not. Why? Because you need to know what the biggest issues are for our profession. And Steve makes it very easy.
Austin White ☛ Podcast Retirement
The other day, I woke up and started my podcast player. I clicked on Under the Radar show about independent app developers and their business. I learned that this was the last show. It had been recorded for 10 years, twice a month. Even though I’m not a developer by trade, it was a fantastic show that taught me a lot about things that could apply to marketing and different ways of thinking. I understand why they are shutting down the show. They had a fantastic run, and I thoroughly enjoyed it, but I will miss it. Other shows that have been retired that I still miss are: [...]