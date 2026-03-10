Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged, and More

The other day, I woke up and started my podcast player. I clicked on Under the Radar show about independent app developers and their business. I learned that this was the last show. It had been recorded for 10 years, twice a month. Even though I’m not a developer by trade, it was a fantastic show that taught me a lot about things that could apply to marketing and different ways of thinking. I understand why they are shutting down the show. They had a fantastic run, and I thoroughly enjoyed it, but I will miss it. Other shows that have been retired that I still miss are: [...]