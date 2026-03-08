Tux Machines

9to5Linux

digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

LinuxGizmos.com

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2026

Debian: Louis-Philippe Véronneau, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1-35, and More
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates
Loaded with the long-term support kernel labeled 6.12.74
OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux
The popular open-source firmware for routers and other networking equipment, OpenWrt, just released a new major update
 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, "Web is bearable with RSS", and Firefox
Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature
Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More
Open Hardware: Modding, Repairability, and More
New default wallpaper for EasyOS 7.x and release of EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.1
Games: Payphone Go, GCompris, Valve, and More
Wine 11.4 Released
Android Leftovers
I mapped my Android's volume buttons to do this and it's incredibly convenient
My Firefox for Android local build environment
The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process
Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs
Linux is everywhere, and that's not a bad thing
This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees
Ubuntu Studio is a Linux distro from Canonical that's designed for creatives
Best Free and Open Source Software
Money isn’t going to solve the burnout problem
While I’m definitely not opposed to giving people money for their FLOSS work
Service Under Maintenance 5 Days From Now [original]
We don't expect any downtimes
The Birds Have Won [original]
it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs
Today in Techrights
Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining' [original]
International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download now
NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!
Bundle Store and napp-runtime have been rewritten from scratch, NebiDE got a bunch of improvements, and a pile of bugs got squashed
In Praise of the Cyber Show [original]
If your time is limited and you look for informative essays and shows (audio)
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
LibreOffice's Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance, Report on Donations
PostgreSQL: Swiss PGDay 2026 and pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released
Web Browsers News, With Focus on Firefox
Hardware: GNU/Linux, Open/Free Systems, and Modding
Canonical/Ubuntu: Plans for Ubuntu and Canonical Works for GAFAM (US), Espionage Spun as 'Confidentiality'
Red Hat, Fedora, and CIQ's RHEL Clone
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
today's howtos
Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More
Latest EasyOS Development Updates, by Barry Kauler
Security and BSoDs
Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA
Linux From Scratch 13.0
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0
(Part I) So Open, Yet So Overlooked: A Dive into the World of FOSS
Stallman made a point to distinguish FSM from the open source movement
NetBSD 11.0 RC2 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the second release candidate
Windows Falls to 70% in Slovakia and Microsoft Loses Ground in Europe [original]
Do Slovakians recognise Windows as a threat to their national security?
We Saved a Lot of Money by Adopting Our Static Site Generator (SSG) in 2022 and the Site Got Vastly Faster [original]
So why not revert back to basics?
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Android Leftovers
4 common Android habits that are actually cluttering up your phone
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing
A modder revealed that he has successfully managed to port Linux to the PS5
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system focused on performance, maintainability, and a hackable design
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux
But no other book has had a greater influence on my approach to Linux and macOS
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PimersusOS is a lightweight Linux environment created primarily as a base for Pimersus Browser
Free and Open Source Software
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the third beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06
This post is the latest in my series of GNOME Foundation updates
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]
The status quo discourages women from even trying to study Computer Science and related disciplines
Today in Techrights
Sunday is International Women's Day [original]
In a world where discrimination is still so rampant, more needs to be done to at least recognise this issue
Firefox Fell From Almost 50% to 0.5% in Congo [original]
For all its spiel and PR around diversity, Mozilla is failing to capture or retain large user pools
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC
BSD: OpenZFS and OpenBSD on SGI
Red Hat Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Banana Pi R4, Arduino, Jolla and More
Programming Leftovers
Linux Foundation and Openwashing
today's howtos
Applications: Fish, Break-Taking, Lockbook, and More
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.
Games: Slay the Spire 2, Parkitect, ARC Raiders Spying on People
I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need
I have a toxic love-hate relationship with Linux
Android Leftovers
Google announces significant changes to open up Android ecosystem
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next
What started as age gates on adult websites has quietly crept into app stores and operating systems
Linux couldn't save my old netbook, so I tried Haiku OS
Desktop Linux can often be a great choice for revitalizing old hardware
I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it’s sticking
Fedora Linux held the daily driver crown on my main machine
Free and Open Source Software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.76, Linux 6.6.129, and Linux 6.1.166
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.76 kernel
Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer [original]
It's still under active development in our Git servers
Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro’s Surprisingly Good Daily Driver
Italy’s Parrot OS 7.1 Home Edition flies beyond its security reputation with a surprisingly polished KDE Plasma desktop
FOSS Force: Authenticity, Independence, and Expertise Worth Funding
Carla Schroder lays out why real expertise, not clickbait, matters — and why FOSS Force is turning to readers like you to keep going
Today in Techrights
Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing
Alarm bells are ringing in the open source community, but commercial licensing is also at risk