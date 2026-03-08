news
Linuxize ☛ wc Cheatsheet
Quick reference for counting lines, words, bytes, characters, and longest line length with wc in Linux
University of Toronto ☛ Restricting IP address access to specific ports in eBPF: a sketch
The other day I covered how I think systemd's IPAddressAllow and IPAddressDeny restrictions work, which unfortunately only allows you to limit this to specific (local) ports only if you set up the sockets for those ports in a separate systemd.socket unit. Naturally this raises the question of whether there is a good, scalable way to restrict access to specific ports in eBPF that systemd (or other interested parties) could use. I think the answer is yes, so here is a sketch of how I think you'd this.
Another LVs reconfiguration on ArchLinux as of 03/07/2026
Create root and home LVs as suggested by system during arch-install run-time .
peppe8o ☛ How to install Gogs on Raspberry PI: Self-Hosted, Private Git Web Portal
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to setup a private Git web portal on a cheap board, installing Gogs on a Raspberry PI. I’ll use a Raspberry PI 5 Model B, but this tutorial also works with newer Raspberry PI boards.
Will Keleher ☛ this css proves me human
Here’s your blog post written in a stylized way that will appeal to highly technical readers. Is there anything else I can help you with?
ID Root ☛ How To Install Alacritty on Debian 13
If you have spent any time on a GNU/Linux system, you already know how much a fast, reliable terminal matters. Default terminal emulators get the job done, but when you are compiling code, managing servers, or running dozens of tabs through tmux, performance starts to drag.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mattermost on AlmaLinux 10
If your team is tired of paying monthly SaaS bills just to keep conversations private, you already know the pain. Cloud-based tools like Slack hand your data to a third-party vendor — and that is a risk many DevOps teams, healthcare organizations, and regulated businesses simply cannot accept.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Claude Code on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you spend most of your day in a terminal, you already know the value of tools that fit your workflow instead of fighting it. Claude Code is Anthropic’s official Hey Hi (AI) coding assistant that runs directly in your shell — no browser tab, no context switching, no IDE plugin required.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Debian 13
Graylog stands as one of the most powerful open-source log management platforms available today, providing system administrators with comprehensive centralized logging capabilities, real-time log analysis, and robust security monitoring features. Organizations worldwide rely on Graylog to aggregate logs from multiple sources, analyze system behaviors, troubleshoot issues efficiently, and maintain security compliance across their infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Incus on Linux Mint 22
If you manage GNU/Linux servers or containers, you already know that picking the right container manager makes all the difference. Incus is quickly becoming the go-to choice for developers and sysadmins who want powerful, lightweight container management without the baggage of Snap or Canonical lock-in.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LogWatch on Fedora 43
If you manage a GNU/Linux server and you’re not actively reviewing your system logs, you’re flying blind. Security breaches, service failures, and disk problems all leave trails in your logs — but manually reading through /var/log/ every day simply isn’t realistic.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Homebrew on AlmaLinux 10
If you have spent any time managing an AlmaLinux server, you have probably hit the same wall: the package you need is either missing from the default DNF repositories or the available version is several releases behind upstream.
