today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
The Cyber Show ☛ Cybershow: Mad Times | Banter
We're talking about our mad times, mad leaders, culture and ever more insane technology
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
XDA ☛ COSMIC feels like the first Linux desktop designed for normal people
The world of Linux is chock-full of options users can choose from. Whether it's entirely different distros, desktops, or other customization options, there's a ton you can do to make your system work for you. But even with the overabundance of options, there's always room for a new one, and recently, we got just that in the form of COSMIC.
COSMIC is a new desktop environment from System76, which develops the Pop! OS Linux distro and also makes some hardware running Linux out of the box. COSMIC is heavily inspired by GNOME, which was previously used for Pop! OS, but the changes it makes make this feel like the first Linux desktop that really feels designed for everyday, regular users. Let me explain.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
FSF / Software Freedom
-
FSF ☛ Job opportunity: Engineering and Certification Manager at the Free Software Foundation
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to promote computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and talented individual to be our new Engineering and Certification Manager. This position is ideally full-time and US-based, but exceptions can be made for a qualified candidate.
The Engineering and Certification Manager reports to the executive director and takes a leadership role in managing and growing the FSF’s Respects Your Freedom (RYF) program. This role will work in close collaboration with FSF management and the technology and licensing teams. The Engineering and Certification Manager serves as a senior technical authority for the organization and is responsible for evaluating, certifying, and guiding hardware product submissions under the RYF certification requirements and other free hardware design initiatives.
So-called 'FSFE'
