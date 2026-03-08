Best Free and Open Source Software

mimetype is a command-line utility that determines the MIME type of files. It uses the freedesktop.org shared MIME-info database to identify file types based on filename patterns and file contents.

MIME types (Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions) are standardized identifiers that describe the format and nature of a file, typically written in the form `type/subtype` such as `text/plain` or `image/png`.

The utility is useful in scripts and shell workflows where detecting a file’s type is required. It integrates with the shared MIME database used by many Linux desktop environments.

This is free and open source software.