news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Recaf - Java bytecode editor - LinuxLinks
Recaf is an easy to use modern Java bytecode editor that abstracts away the complexities of Java programs.
This is free and open source software.
mimetype - command-line utility that determines the MIME type of files - LinuxLinks
mimetype is a command-line utility that determines the MIME type of files. It uses the freedesktop.org shared MIME-info database to identify file types based on filename patterns and file contents.
MIME types (Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions) are standardized identifiers that describe the format and nature of a file, typically written in the form `type/subtype` such as `text/plain` or `image/png`.
The utility is useful in scripts and shell workflows where detecting a file’s type is required. It integrates with the shared MIME database used by many Linux desktop environments.
This is free and open source software.
PMG - package manager guard - LinuxLinks
Package Manager Guard (PMG) protects developers from getting compromised by malicious packages.
PMG guarantees its own artifact integrity using GitHub and npm attestations. Users can cryptographically prove that the binary they run matches the source code they reviewed, eliminating the risk of tampered or malicious builds
This is free and open source software.
Go XML Formatter - format XML - LinuxLinks
The Go XML Formatter, xmlfmt, will format the XML string in a readable way.
This is free and open source software.
Conan - distributed C and C++ package manager - LinuxLinks
Conan is a package manager for C and C++ developers.
It is specifically designed and optimized for accelerating the development and Continuous Integration of C and C++ projects.
This is free and open source software.
oxker - TUI to view and control Docker containers - LinuxLinks
oxker is a simple TUI to view and control docker containers.
It’s built in Rust, making heavy use of ratatui and Bollard.
This is free and open source software.
Blightmud - terminal client designed for playing Multi-User Dungeon (MUD) games - LinuxLinks
Blightmud is a terminal client designed for playing Multi-User Dungeon (MUD) games. It provides a fast and flexible text interface that allows players to connect to MUD servers and interact with game worlds directly from the command line. Blightmud focuses on extensibility and customisation, allowing users to enhance gameplay with scripting, triggers, aliases, and plugins.
This is free and open source software.
4 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Linux Discord Clients - LinuxLinks
Discord is a proprietary freeware instant messaging and VoIP social platform which allows communication through voice calls, video calls, text messaging, and media.
There is a Linux client for Discord but it’s proprietary software.
For open source enthusiasts there are viable alternatives which we explore. In this roundup, we focus on terminal-based software only. There’s a separate roundup for GUI-based clients.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Mixtapes - modern, Linux-first YouTube Music player - LinuxLinks
Mixtapes (formerly Muse) is a modern, Linux-first YouTube Music player.
This is free and open source software.
pspg - Postgres pager - LinuxLinks
pspg is a pager (with very rich functionality) designed for work with tables. The tool is designed for PostgreSQL, but MySQL is supported too.
It supports searching, selecting rows, columns, or block and export selected area to clipboard.
This is free and open source software.
Filecraft - automate file management tasks - LinuxLinks
Filecraft is a command line utility designed to automate common file organisation tasks.
It provides tools for renaming files sequentially, separating files into directories based on rules, merging files from multiple locations, and reverting previous operations when needed. The project offers both Python and Go implementations with similar behaviour, allowing users to choose their preferred runtime environment.
This is free and open source software.
omm - keyboard-driven task manager - LinuxLinks
omm (short for “on-my-mind”) is a keyboard-driven task manager designed for the command line.
It focuses on a simple priority-based list that reflects the reality that most people concentrate on one task at a time while priorities shift throughout the day. The application provides an interactive terminal user interface (TUI) where tasks can be created, reordered, archived, and annotated without leaving the keyboard.
This is free and open source software.
Sitra - get fonts from online sources - LinuxLinks
Sitra lets you get your fonts from online sources with a sleek, friendly user interface.
Sitra provides a seamless experience for installing, uninstalling and previewing fonts.
This is free and open source software
ComiGo - web-based comic book reader - LinuxLinks
ComiGo is a cross-platform comic and manga reader that runs locally and provides a browser-based interface for reading comics from folders or archive files.
This is free and open source software.