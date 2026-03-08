The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

news

HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 08, 2026



Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

HandBrake 1.11 also updates the Preservation FFV1 preset to pass through all supported audio codecs, adding Apple Lossless, PCM, and Vorbis to the pass-through list, adds support for encoding files to the MOV container format, and adds support for muxing FFV1 in the MP4 container.

Read on