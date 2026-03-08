news
HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder
Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.
HandBrake 1.11 also updates the Preservation FFV1 preset to pass through all supported audio codecs, adding Apple Lossless, PCM, and Vorbis to the pass-through list, adds support for encoding files to the MOV container format, and adds support for muxing FFV1 in the MP4 container.