GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 480 – All Except California
First up in the news: California is doing its thing again
Then in our Wanderings: Bill does it while sick, Joe does a lot, Jim plays with ghost
Graphics Stack
James Randall ☛ Building a Real-Time Path Tracer in WebGPU
Having built a raycaster for my Wolfenstein 3D recreation I wanted to take things to the next level and build a “simple” ray tracer. The result is a real-time path tracer written entirely in WebGPU compute shaders, running in a browser, rendering levels loaded from actual Doom WAD files. No hardware ray tracing cores, no ML denoisers, no engine — just maths, triangles, and a GPU doing a LOT of work.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Slay the Spire 2 and Esoteric Ebb - 2026-03-07 Edition
Between 2026-02-28 and 2026-03-07 we selected 21 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Among the huge number of games that are now playable on the Steam Deck, one of everyone’s favorites is likely to be Slay the Spire 2 following the huge success of the first opus. And there’s Esoteric Ebb, the game that was best described by one Steam commenter: > This game is a successor to Planescape Torment and Disco Elysium. That should be enough to elicit your interest.
Fedora Family / IBM
Máirín Duffy: Referred pain is deferred pain [Ed: IBM's Fedora as a Booster of Slop Disguised as Code or Computer Programs]
I was chatting with Brian “redbeard” Harrington recently, and a certain turn of phrase came up during our conversation I thought was worth sharing:
“Referred pain is deferred pain.”
Red Hat ☛ Smarter multi-cluster scheduling with dynamic scoring framework
In multi-cluster management, deciding where to deploy workloads is just as important as deciding what to deploy. Open Cluster Management (OCM) and Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes provide powerful primitives for this through the Placement API and PlacementScore resources. These Hey Hi (AI) enable intelligent workload distribution across clusters based on various criteria,but what if you could make these decisions based on real-time metrics of your choice from your clusters?
