KDE Plasma 6.5.6 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Fixes
Coming almost a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.5, the KDE Plasma 6.5.6 release is here to update the HDR calibration wizard to temporarily disable the Night Light feature while calibrating your monitor to ensure that you get an accurate result.
KDE Plasma 6.5.6 also updates the Spectacle screenshot tool by bringing back the ability to remember the location where you last saved a screenshot the next time you save one, and it adds support for third-party wallpaper plugins that include translations to show that translated text.