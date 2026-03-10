news
Red Hat/RHEL: Libvirt, Slop Hype, and AlmaLinux
Red Hat ☛ Effortless Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux virtual machines with Libvirt and Kickstart
From time to time, as a developer you need to do something on a full-fledged virtual machine (VM). Maybe you need to reproduce an issue or perform integration tests in an environment configured as close as possible to the production environment, including kernel, system services, firewall settings, authentication policies, and anything not easily reproduced in a container. In this article, I demonstrate a quick and easy way to create such a VM using the standard libvirt found in any GNU/Linux distribution, and Kickstart scripts supported by Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL).
Red Hat ☛ 5 steps to triage vLLM performance [Ed: Red Hat is sick. IBM makes it promote slop all the time.]
As enterprises move large language models (LLMs) from pilot to production, maintaining consistent inference performance becomes a primary operational challenge. While vLLM is efficient out of the box, users often encounter performance that differs from their expectations once they move beyond simple benchmarks.
vLLM provides a comprehensive set of metrics that offer a window into the server's internal state, which can help determine the root cause of performance issues. This article provides a diagnostic workflow to help you improve the performance of your vLLM deployments.
Red Hat ☛ Automate Hey Hi (AI) agents with the Responses API in Llama Stack
Building reliable Hey Hi (AI) agents requires a careful balance between automated orchestration and precise control over conversation flow. By adopting the Responses API within the Llama Stack ecosystem, we automated complex tool calling while using LangGraph to maintain granular control over our agent’s state.
This is the fourth post in a series covering what we learned while developing the it-self-service-agent Hey Hi (AI) quickstart: [...]
Unicorn Media ☛ AlmaLinux Gets CUDA Parity With Ubuntu, RHEL, and RLC
AlmaLinux users no longer have to juggle Nvidia workarounds: CUDA and GPU drivers are moving into the distro’s normal package workflow.