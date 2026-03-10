Free and Open Source Software

TrID is a command-line utility designed to identify file types by analysing their binary signatures rather than relying on filename extensions. It determines the most probable file format by comparing a file’s contents against a database of known file type definitions.

The program uses an extensible definitions database containing patterns that describe different file formats. These definitions can be updated or expanded to support additional formats, allowing TrID to recognize a large and continually growing range of file types.

TrID is useful for identifying files with missing, incorrect, or unknown extensions, making it valuable for file analysis, digital forensics, and data recovery tasks. Results are presented with probability percentages indicating how closely a file matches known format signatures.