Free and Open Source Software

9to5Linux

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for Proton Games on Linux

The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

Internet Society

Women Who Connect: Celebrating Six Women Championing the Internet

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the Women Who Connect—members of the Internet Society community who are driving a more inclusive Internet. Across regions and communities, they are expanding access, sharing knowledge, and opening doors for others to participate in the digital world.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino expands lineup with Ventuno Q board pairing Dragonwing IQ8 and STM32H5

The board integrates a Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-8275 processor, which provides CPU, GPU, and NPU resources for neural network inference and data processing. The platform delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI compute, allowing the system to run vision models, speech processing pipelines, and multimodal workloads directly on the device.

BeagleBadge wearable platform boasts TI AM62L SoC, ePaper display, and Linux support

The platform is built around the Texas Instruments AM62L Sitara SoC. The AM62L32 integrates a dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running up to 1.25 GHz and includes a 256 KB shared L2 cache along with per-core 32 KB instruction and 32 KB data caches.

MSI MS-C936 Ultra-Thin Fanless Box PC Combines Intel Raptor Lake-P U-Series CPUs with Quad Displays and Dual 2.5GbE

The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.

Tiny CM0IQ Board Runs Raspberry Pi CM0 Module with HDMI and CSI

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2026

Linux From Scratch 13.0

  
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0

 
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next

  
What started as age gates on adult websites has quietly crept into app stores and operating systems

 
digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

  
digiKam 9.0 open-source professional photo manager is now available for download with numerous new features and improvements.

 
CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

  
Today, the developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution published a new ISO snapshot for March 2026, including the latest package updates, new features, and improvements.

 
LibreOffice 26.2.1 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 65 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
HandBrake Released 1.11.0 with DNxHR & ProRes Encoders (Ubuntu PPA)

  
HandBrake, the popular free open-source video transcoder for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 1.11.0 version today

 
Women in My Life [original]

  
In this planet we are compelled to coexist with some really monstrous men

 
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing

  
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux

 
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
Linux also


  
 


 
FreeBSD 14.4 Released

  
FreeBSD 14.4-RELEASE Release Notes

 
Reclaiming Freedom: Who Holds Veto Over Your Data Stack

  
Stallman understood that software freedom isn’t about ideology, but more about who has veto power over your work

 
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability

  
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing

 
Customizing your Linux desktop is a waste of time: Here's a better way to get what you want

  
Linux is famously customizable, and when you hear its perks discussed

 
Even after 10 years of using Linux, these 3 distros still scare me (and they’re not Arch)

  
Arch Linux has a reputation for being brutally hard to install and maintain

 
Review: Quick looks at three Linux distributions

  
This week though I found myself curious about small aspects of three separate projects and decided to share what I learned

 
Participation Required a Microsoft License — Until Citizens Pushed Back

  
Ironically, when the EU asked for feedback on new tech rules, it locked the process to dear old Microsoft. A fast, focused campaign forced officials to add an open format instead.

 
Sloppyleft: Dealing With Plagiarism by Slop [original]

  
Article by Alexandre Oliva

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026

  
The 282nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 8th, 2026.

 
GNU and the AI reimplementations

  
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it

 
A Record Year for Tux Machines [original]

  
Traffic-wise and activity-wise we've never had a better year in our entire history

 
The Tank [original]

  
Maybe this coming summer we'll add some more fish to the group

 
GNOME is a Men's Club [original]

  
Many women rightly learned to avoid GNOME, based on the project's track record

 
I'm a Linux bore now, so I used my new powers to resurrect a ten year-old laptop forgotten by Windows

  
I pulled the old XPS laptop out of my wardrobe because I've started wearing cardigans and have therefore become a bit of a Linux bore

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
New Glaxnimate release, source mode in Marknote and S3 support in Dolphin

 
My Firefox for Android local build environment

  
The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process

 
Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs

  
Linux is everywhere, and that's not a bad thing

 
This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees

  
Ubuntu Studio is a Linux distro from Canonical that's designed for creatives

 
Money isn’t going to solve the burnout problem

  
While I’m definitely not opposed to giving people money for their FLOSS work

 
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution

  
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development

 
Service Under Maintenance 5 Days From Now [original]

  
We don't expect any downtimes

 
The Birds Have Won [original]

  
it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs

 
