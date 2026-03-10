news
Free and Open Source Software
musicfetch-ng - download and tag music from YouTube - LinuxLinks
With Musicfetch you can use the power of yt-dlp to search for Albums, Songs or Playlists, download them, and then add an Album Cover, as well as Metadata for the Title, Artist, Album etc.
This is free and open source software.
Arf - fzf Pacman wrapper and AUR helper - LinuxLinks
Arf is an fzf Pacman wrapper and AUR helper.
This is free and open source software.
TrID - identify file types from their binary signatures - LinuxLinks
TrID is a command-line utility designed to identify file types by analysing their binary signatures rather than relying on filename extensions. It determines the most probable file format by comparing a file’s contents against a database of known file type definitions.
The program uses an extensible definitions database containing patterns that describe different file formats. These definitions can be updated or expanded to support additional formats, allowing TrID to recognize a large and continually growing range of file types.
TrID is useful for identifying files with missing, incorrect, or unknown extensions, making it valuable for file analysis, digital forensics, and data recovery tasks. Results are presented with probability percentages indicating how closely a file matches known format signatures.
Deletor - file deletion tool - LinuxLinks
Deletor is a file deletion tool that combines a powerful text interface (TUI) with visual directory navigation, and classic command line mode (CLI).
With it, you can quickly find and delete files by filters, send them to the trash or completely erase them, as well as clear the cache, both interactively and through scripts.
This is free and open source software.
Firm - terminal-based work management system - LinuxLinks
Firm is a text-based work management system for technologists.
Think of your business as a graph: organizations link to people, people link to projects, projects link to tasks, and so on. Firm lets you define these relationships in plain text files.
Version controlled, locally stored and structured as code with the Firm DSL. This structured representation of your work, business-as-code, makes your business accessible to yourself and to the robots that help you run it.
This is free and open source software.