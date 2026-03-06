news
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.
These AMD Ryzen AI can be combined with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs. The rest of the specs remain the same, including up to 96 GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, up to 16TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 99 Wh Lithium polymer battery.