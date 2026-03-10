original
Mamma Mia! The Party at Manchester City’s Campus
Lately we've listening to a lot of ABBA, so imagine our surprise when we got post (only a few hours ago) about Björn Ulvaeus from ABBA opening a vast new facility near us, which will include dining, cinemas, and several more things as named here.
There has been so much construction and development around us in recent years despite COVID-19 or even because of it (a boost in local investments in skyscrapers as well).
I don't get it; do they reckon this venture will be profitable? The world isn't exactly booming. At the moment the UK is very distant from the world's wars, but there's no guarantee it'll stay that way in years to come. █