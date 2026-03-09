news
HandBrake Released 1.11.0 with DNxHR & ProRes Encoders (Ubuntu PPA)
Thanks to FFmpeg 8.0, the new version added encoding support for ProRes, a lossy compression format developed by Apple.
As well, it added Production ProRes presets using that encoder to make 540p, 1080p, 4K videos, and any resolution video using HQX and SQ encoder for professional use as intermediate format for video editing.
Those of you who work to production standards will find the DNxHR and ProRes encoder support in HandBrake 1.11.0 the star addition. Both offer a range of presets, including standard, high-quality, and proxy variants at resolutions up to 4K.
The new ProRes and DNxHR encoders, listed as “Production ProRes” and “Production DNxHR”, can output in a MOV container, new with this release.
ProRes is most associated with Apple and, per Wikipedia, “is widely used as a final format delivery method for HD broadcast files in commercials, features, Blu-ray and streaming”. It works in HandBrake using FFmpeg’s ProRes encoder, part of libavcodec.