HandBrake Released 1.11.0 with DNxHR & ProRes Encoders (Ubuntu PPA)

Those of you who work to production standards will find the DNxHR and ProRes encoder support in HandBrake 1.11.0 the star addition. Both offer a range of presets, including standard, high-quality, and proxy variants at resolutions up to 4K.

The new ProRes and DNxHR encoders, listed as “Production ProRes” and “Production DNxHR”, can output in a MOV container, new with this release.

ProRes is most associated with Apple and, per Wikipedia, “is widely used as a final format delivery method for HD broadcast files in commercials, features, Blu-ray and streaming”. It works in HandBrake using FFmpeg’s ProRes encoder, part of libavcodec.