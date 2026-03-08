news

Quoting: This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees —

If you're a power user, you might be wondering what's the point of a distro like Ubuntu Studio when you can just install the same software on any distro.

First, creative professionals need the low-latency Linux kernel. That kernel ensures there's minimal lag between, say, hitting a note on a music instrument and the output from the computer. Or, if they're scrubbing through the timeline on a video editor, the view port should update instantly. Ubuntu Studio uses this kernel by default. Most Linux distros ship with generic kernels. And swapping them out with low-latency versions is not trivial, especially for beginners. Even for power users, it's more trouble than it's worth, in my opinion.