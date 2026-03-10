news
KeePassXC 2.7.12 Password Manager Adds Support for Bitwarden’s Nested Folders
Coming more than three months after KeePassXC 2.7.11, the new release adds support for nested folders when importing passwords from Bitwarden, adds support for TIMEOTP autotype and entry placeholder, and adds support for setting BE and BS flags to true for Passkeys.
KeePassXC 2.7.12 also improves the password browser to display URLs in the browser access dialog, correctly display the checkbox value in the entry Browser Integration settings, and correctly set browser-related values to customData.