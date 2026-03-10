news
Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS, ReactOS, and More
-
XDA ☛ 3 wacky Linux distros you should check out this weekend
Thanks to their simple UIs, stable nature, and beginner-friendly app collection, Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora are among the most popular Linux flavors out there. However, the best perk of the Linux ecosystem is being able to tinker with hundreds of distributions out there, not just the user-friendly ones. In fact, the deeper you go down the Linux iceberg, the wackier the distros start to become. And on that note, here are some cool yet quirky Linux flavors you can experiment with over the weekend if you’re tired of similar-looking Debian and Arch reskins.
-
XDA ☛ 4 things NixOS gets right that every other distro should copy
NixOS isn't everyone's cup of tea, and I say that with absolute honesty and personal experience. The simple thought of managing a Linux distro via a single configuration file might urge you to look elsewhere. But after spending some time with it, there are multiple things that NixOS gets perfectly right. I didn't even know that I needed such features until I used NixOS and then switched to another Linux distro.
NixOS's declarative approach, generation management, and reproducibility make it a better OS in my opinion. These features are rarely a part of most mainstream Linux distros. Let's discuss the elements NixOS gets right that other distros can copy.
-
XDA ☛ Proxmox-NixOS is a real thing, and it changes everything about declarative server management
Have you been in my shows when you awake during the night and notice your Proxmox node is in a weird state? By weird, I mean it's not quite working right, and it's a similar problem you fixed months ago without effectively documenting the changes and commands you used. Sure, Proxmox backups can help here by resetting the entire node or specific VMs, but it's not great if you don't have it saving these regularly enough to avoid data loss. That's where NixOS comes into play.
The issue with your typical server setup is that a package, kernel change, or something as small as a network config alteration could upset the delicate balance you managed to perfect. The system may be running, but perhaps a VM isn't booting up for some reason. I had this with my dual GPU setup with Ollama and Frigate running on the same box. If the GPUs aren't passing through correctly, it can upset the other VM. The same goes for the order in which they can launch. Oddities like that can cause some serious headaches.
-
XDA ☛ Don't install Ubuntu as your first Linux distro; there's a better option now
Ubuntu has long been the most recognizable name in the Linux space, and it's the most popular distro out there, something I've argued is actually a net negative for Linux adoption. Ubuntu is a beginner-friendly distro, but it's not the most friendly to users coming from Windows, and it makes a bad first impression.
The good news is there's no reason for Ubuntu to be your first Linux distro, and a relatively recent member of the Linux family may just be the new best option for Linux newcomers; it's called Pop! OS, and it brings some cool new ideas to the table while building on the foundation of Ubuntu. Taking the latest iteration of Pop! OS for a spin, I came away fairly impressed and happy with what's possible here.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I tried using "open-source Windows," but it still doesn't measure up to the real thing
When we talk about Windows app compatibilty, we usually think of Linux running some sort of WINE configuration. That's not all the wonderful world of open-source has to offer though. Some really talented developers have managed to reverse engineer the Windows NT architecture. They've been working on it for almost 30 years. The project is called ReactOS, and it's directly compatible with Windows software and drivers (no compatibility layers or emulation required).