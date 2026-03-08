Games: Payphone Go, GCompris, Valve, and More

This year I had the chance to attend my first ever FOSDEM. My main objective there was the

GCompris workshop in FOSDEM Junior track. It was an experimental one with the initiative

from the organizer since it was only the third year that this track existed.

The workshop had way more adult attendees interested in GCompris for their children than

children themselves. So, naturally, it turned more into a dev room than a workshop.

Me, together with the organizers came to a conclusion that GCompris isn't fit for the

FOSDEM Junior, at least not in the form of: short presentation -> hands free experience.