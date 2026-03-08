news
digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update
Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.
Color label names are now customizable in the Labels tab, regular expression wildcard support has been added for ignored directories settings, support for a customizable date format was added to display everywhere in the application, and a “Date Format” modifier was added to the Advanced Rename feature.