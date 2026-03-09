Linux 7.0-rc3

So -rc2 was big - some of the biggest in recent history - but I suspected it was mainly due to random timing and just happenstance.

Not so.

Because rc3 is big too. Repeat after me: "some of the biggest in recent history". It's bigger than rc2, which is admittedly not unusual in itself, because rc2 tends to be pretty small as people take a breather after the merge window and it takes a while to find issues.

But when rc2 was already fairly big, having rc3 then be even bigger makes me think something is up.

Now, the likely "something" is probably just that 6.19 dragged out an extra week with that rc8 release, so I'm not exactly worried. But I most definitely hope things start calming down.

Now, admittedly one reason I don't worry too much is that a rather big portion of rc3 is selftests (almost a fifth of the patch), and nothing in the rest really looks particularly scary. Many of the commits in here are trivial - small cleanups or adding hardware IDs or quirks etc.

There's just more commits than is the norm at this point.

So it's still pretty early in the release cycle, and it just feels a bit busier than I'd like. But nothing particularly stands out or looks bad.

Please keep testing, and let's hope we're approaching the calming down period and just haven't quite gotten there yet.

Linus