Linuxize ☛ xargs Cheatsheet
Quick reference for building commands from standard input with xargs in Linux
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on Debian 13
If you’re running a Debian 13 server and want to deploy a powerful, enterprise-grade CMS, Drupal is one of the best choices available.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Mainline Version on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
If you manage GNU/Linux servers, choosing the right version of Nginx matters more than most people realize. The Nginx Mainline branch is the active development branch maintained by the Nginx team — and contrary to what the name might suggest, it is not experimental.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Budgie Desktop on Fedora 43
Fedora 43 ships with GNOME as its default desktop environment — and while GNOME is powerful, it is not for everyone. Some users want something lighter, more customizable, and visually distinct without sacrificing stability. Budgie Desktop is exactly that: a modern, elegant desktop environment that gives you a clean workflow without the bloat.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FerretDB on Linux Mint 22
If you’re running MongoDB in production and tired of its SSPL licensing restrictions, FerretDB is the open-source alternative you’ve been waiting for.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Fedora 43
Managing Docker containers from the command line works — but it gets tedious fast, especially when you’re juggling dozens of containers across multiple projects. If you’re running Fedora 43 and want a cleaner, faster way to manage your Docker environment, Portainer CE is the tool you need.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Fix SSH Connection Refused on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set Up VNC Server on Ubuntu 26.04