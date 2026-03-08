The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 08, 2026



Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Some of the highlights of the CachyOS release for March 2026 include an updated Calamares graphical installer with animated GIF/WebP previews in the Desktop Selection page for KDE Plasma, GNOME, Niri, and COSMIC desktops, along with JPEG XL support to reduce image sizes.

