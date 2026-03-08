news
CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.
Some of the highlights of the CachyOS release for March 2026 include an updated Calamares graphical installer with animated GIF/WebP previews in the Desktop Selection page for KDE Plasma, GNOME, Niri, and COSMIC desktops, along with JPEG XL support to reduce image sizes.