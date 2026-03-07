news
Linux From Scratch 13.0
LFS-13.0 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0.
Major changes include toolchain updates to binutils-2.46 and glibc-2.43. In total, 36 packages were updated since the last release. Changes to the text have also been made throughout the book. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 6.18.10.
Packages that have security updates include: expat, glibc, openssl, Python, vim, and zlib. See the Security Advisories for details.
Overall there have been 100 commits to LFS since the previous stable version of the book.
You can read the systemd version of the book online at LFS-systemd, or download-systemd to read locally.
Please direct any comments about this release to the LFS development team at lfs-dev@lists.linuxfromscratch.org. Please note that registration for the lfs-dev mailing list is required to avoid junk email.
Notebook Check ☛ Linux From Scratch 13.0 now out with the 6.18.10 kernel
Linux fans seeking absolute control over what they run on their hardware can grab version 13.0 of Linux From Scratch. This guide, which has been maintained mostly by Bruce Dubbs in the last decade, arrived in 1999 as a Linux installation and book written by Gerard Beekmans. Often referred to as just "LFS," it allows everyone patient enough to build a system from source so it would include only what the user needs, nothing more.
Compared to version 12.4, LFS 13.0 packs 100 commits. The Linux kernel is now at version 6.18.10, while the list of major changes includes toolchain updates to binutils-2.46 and glibc-2.42. The list of 36 updated packages also includes Python, vim, zlib, expat, openssl, and more. Just as before, two different book versions, namely systemd and SysV, remain available both online and downloadable in various formats for each of the choices below.