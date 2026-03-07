Linux From Scratch 13.0

The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0.

Major changes include toolchain updates to binutils-2.46 and glibc-2.43. In total, 36 packages were updated since the last release. Changes to the text have also been made throughout the book. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 6.18.10.

Packages that have security updates include: expat, glibc, openssl, Python, vim, and zlib. See the Security Advisories for details.

Overall there have been 100 commits to LFS since the previous stable version of the book.

You can read the systemd version of the book online at LFS-systemd, or download-systemd to read locally.

Please direct any comments about this release to the LFS development team at lfs-dev@lists.linuxfromscratch.org. Please note that registration for the lfs-dev mailing list is required to avoid junk email.