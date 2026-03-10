news
GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware Projects
-
GNU/Linux Devices
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ BeagleBadge wearable platform boasts TI AM62L SoC, ePaper display, and GNU/Linux support
The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleBadge, an open-source wearable development platform for IoT and embedded applications. The badge integrates a 4.2-inch ePaper display, onboard sensors, wireless connectivity, and expansion interfaces in a compact board for prototyping wearable and interactive systems.
-
Hackaday ☛ Last Year In SBCs
While it might not be comprehensive, [Bret.dk] recently posted a retrospective titled “Every Single Board Computer I Tested in 2025.” The post covers 15 boards from 8 different companies. The cheapest board was $42, but the high-end topped out at $590.
We like the structure of the post. The boards are grouped in an under $50 category, another group for $50-100, and a final group for everything north of $100. Then there’s some analysis of what RAM prices are doing to the market, and commentary about CIX P1, Qualcomm, RISC-V, and more.
-
[Old] Troy Press ☛ Sinclair 4K BASIC for the ZX80
In my study of Tiny BASICs, one I overlooked reviewing was Sinclair 4K BASIC, which stands out for its unique keyboard, its approach to graphics, and its memory usage.
A friend’s family bought their first computer, which was either a ZX80 (4K BASIC) or ZX81 (8K BASIC), but I can’t recall which it was. I do remember learning the keyboard’s unique layout when we got together to help type in BASIC programs, which was a team effort when I was a kid.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical and Arduino collaborate to enable Ubuntu on the VENTUNO Q, the next generation platform for AI
Today, Arduino announced the launch of the Arduino® VENTUNO™ Q, a dual-brain board designed for high-performance computing and physical actuation. VENTUNO Q represents a significant step in the Arduino-Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.-Canonical collaboration, embracing a developer-first philosophy with Ubuntu.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Maker Monday: Your Raspberry Pi builds
Maker Monday is the fun way we keep in touch with the maker community from all over the world. We’ve piggybacked on Raspberry Pi Official Magazine’s habit, and every Monday, we ask the question: have you made something with a Raspberry Pi over the weekend? Every Monday, our followers send us amazing photos and videos of the things they’ve made using the hashtag #MakerMonday.
-
Hackaday ☛ Real-Time ISS Tracker Shows Off The Goods
Conceptually, it’s very similar to the International Space Station tracking lamp that [Will Dana] built in 2025. In fact, [wyojustin] cites it specifically as one of the inspirations for this project. But unlike that build, which saw a small model of the ISS moving across the surface of the globe, a transparent globe is rotated around the internal mechanism. This not only looks gorgeous, but solves a key problem in [Will]’s design — that is, there’s no trailing servo wiring that needs to be kept track of.
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Class 100 Semiconductor Cleanroom Inside A Shed
Key to everything is HEPA filtration along with positive pressure, to constantly push clean air into the cleanroom, while preventing dirty air from flowing in. The shed was also split into two sections, the first room once you enter it being the the gowning room. This is where you change into cleanroom gear before you transition into the cleanroom.
-