Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

MSI MS-C936 Ultra-Thin Fanless Box PC Combines Intel Raptor Lake-P U-Series CPUs with Quad Displays and Dual 2.5GbE

The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.

Tiny CM0IQ Board Runs Raspberry Pi CM0 Module with HDMI and CSI

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

Internet Society

Women Who Connect: Celebrating Six Women Championing the Internet

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the Women Who Connect—members of the Internet Society community who are driving a more inclusive Internet. Across regions and communities, they are expanding access, sharing knowledge, and opening doors for others to participate in the digital world.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2026

micasa

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

  
digiKam 9.0 open-source professional photo manager is now available for download with numerous new features and improvements.

 
HandBrake Released 1.11.0 with DNxHR & ProRes Encoders (Ubuntu PPA)

  
HandBrake, the popular free open-source video transcoder for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 1.11.0 version today

 
Women in My Life [original]

  
In this planet we are compelled to coexist with some really monstrous men

 
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing

  
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux

 
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
Linux also

 
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability

  
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
I've used Tor browser for years, but now I'm using it on my Android phone - here's why

 
Reclaiming Freedom: Who Holds Veto Over Your Data Stack

  
Stallman understood that software freedom isn’t about ideology, but more about who has veto power over your work

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kdenlive 25.12.3 released

  
The last maintenance release of the 25.12 series is out with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS news for today

 
Leftovers Regarding the Web and the Net

  
inc. Spartan

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development blurbs

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and some Red Hat news

 
BSD: BSDCan Registration is Open and a Look at OpenBSD

  
BSD news

 
Free/Open Hardware, Linux Boards, and and GNU/Linux Phone for EU

  
gadgets and more

 
Barry Kauler's Latest Updates on EasyOS and Other Projects

  
3 Barry Kauler updates

 
Applications: Resources 1.10.2, Concessio, HandBrake 1.11, and GoPlaying

  
Application-related news

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot for today

 
Linux 7.0-rc3

  
now out

 
The New Digital Literacy

  
Once upon a time winning arguments was considered important

 
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux From Recent Weeks

  
Various picks via Invidious

 
today's howtos

  
a handful of howtos

 
Most secure GNU/Linux distros and latest bulletin from DistroWatch

  
a couple of distro walkthroughs

 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and GNU/Linux on Small Devices

  
a weekly outline and new project

 
Customizing your Linux desktop is a waste of time: Here's a better way to get what you want

  
Linux is famously customizable, and when you hear its perks discussed

 
Even after 10 years of using Linux, these 3 distros still scare me (and they’re not Arch)

  
Arch Linux has a reputation for being brutally hard to install and maintain

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Review: Quick looks at three Linux distributions

  
This week though I found myself curious about small aspects of three separate projects and decided to share what I learned

 
Participation Required a Microsoft License — Until Citizens Pushed Back

  
Ironically, when the EU asked for feedback on new tech rules, it locked the process to dear old Microsoft. A fast, focused campaign forced officials to add an open format instead.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Sloppyleft: Dealing With Plagiarism by Slop [original]

  
Article by Alexandre Oliva

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026

  
The 282nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 8th, 2026.

 
HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder

  
HandBrake 1.11 was released today as a major update to this free and open-source video transcoder application for converting between a multitude of video file formats.

 
GNU and the AI reimplementations

  
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it

 
A Record Year for Tux Machines [original]

  
Traffic-wise and activity-wise we've never had a better year in our entire history

 
The Tank [original]

  
Maybe this coming summer we'll add some more fish to the group

 
CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

  
Today, the developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution published a new ISO snapshot for March 2026, including the latest package updates, new features, and improvements.

 
GNOME is a Men's Club [original]

  
Many women rightly learned to avoid GNOME, based on the project's track record

 
Android Leftovers

  
My Wi-Fi kept dropping until I toggled this hidden Android setting

 
I'm a Linux bore now, so I used my new powers to resurrect a ten year-old laptop forgotten by Windows

  
I pulled the old XPS laptop out of my wardrobe because I've started wearing cardigans and have therefore become a bit of a Linux bore

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
New Glaxnimate release, source mode in Marknote and S3 support in Dolphin

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
only 3 more stories for now

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux links

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Going Linux, and This Week in Linux

  
3 new episodes

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, "Web is bearable with RSS", and Firefox

  
News about WWW

 
Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature

  
programming leftovers

 
Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More

  
Database news

 
Open Hardware: Modding, Repairability, and More

  
Hardware news

 
New default wallpaper for EasyOS 7.x and release of EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.1

  
distro updates and release

 
Games: Payphone Go, GCompris, Valve, and More

  
5 stories

 
Wine 11.4 Released

  
now ready to download

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Debian: Louis-Philippe Véronneau, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1-35, and More

  
Debian leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
I mapped my Android's volume buttons to do this and it's incredibly convenient

 
My Firefox for Android local build environment

  
The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process

 
Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs

  
Linux is everywhere, and that's not a bad thing

 
This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees

  
Ubuntu Studio is a Linux distro from Canonical that's designed for creatives

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Money isn’t going to solve the burnout problem

  
While I’m definitely not opposed to giving people money for their FLOSS work

 
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution

  
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development

 
Service Under Maintenance 5 Days From Now [original]

  
We don't expect any downtimes

 
The Birds Have Won [original]

  
it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining' [original]

  
International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK

 
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download

  
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download now

 
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates

  
Loaded with the long-term support kernel labeled 6.12.74

 
NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!

  
Bundle Store and napp-runtime have been rewritten from scratch, NebiDE got a bunch of improvements, and a pile of bugs got squashed

 
In Praise of the Cyber Show [original]

  
If your time is limited and you look for informative essays and shows (audio)

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
LibreOffice's Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance, Report on Donations

  
LibreOffice news

 
PostgreSQL: Swiss PGDay 2026 and pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released

  
postgres news

 
Web Browsers News, With Focus on Firefox

  
half a dozen links

 
Hardware: GNU/Linux, Open/Free Systems, and Modding

  
lots of hardware news

 
OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux

  
The popular open-source firmware for routers and other networking equipment, OpenWrt, just released a new major update

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Plans for Ubuntu and Canonical Works for GAFAM (US), Espionage Spun as 'Confidentiality'

  
Canonical and more

 
Red Hat, Fedora, and CIQ's RHEL Clone

  
Red Hat news

 
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week

  
OpenSUSE news

 
today's howtos

  
many for today

 
Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More

  
Software news

 
Latest EasyOS Development Updates, by Barry Kauler

  
Barry Kauler's latest

 
Security and BSoDs

  
Security leftovers

 
Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA

  
kernel level stuff

 
Linux From Scratch 13.0

  
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
Today, Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched a new variant of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU instead of an Intel CPU.

 
(Part I) So Open, Yet So Overlooked: A Dive into the World of FOSS

  
Stallman made a point to distinguish FSM from the open source movement

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC2 available!

  
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the second release candidate

 
Windows Falls to 70% in Slovakia and Microsoft Loses Ground in Europe [original]

  
Do Slovakians recognise Windows as a threat to their national security?

 
We Saved a Lot of Money by Adopting Our Static Site Generator (SSG) in 2022 and the Site Got Vastly Faster [original]

  
So why not revert back to basics?

 
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More

  
half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
4 common Android habits that are actually cluttering up your phone

 
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing

  
A modder revealed that he has successfully managed to port Linux to the PS5

 
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23

  
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.

 
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system

  
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system focused on performance, maintainability, and a hackable design

 
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux

  
But no other book has had a greater influence on my approach to Linux and macOS

 
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

  
The GNOME Project released today the RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series, scheduled for release later this month on March 18th, 2026.

 
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
PimersusOS is a lightweight Linux environment created primarily as a base for Pimersus Browser

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.

 
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

  
Today we're releasing the third beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0

 
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule

  
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06

  
This post is the latest in my series of GNOME Foundation updates

 
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]

  
The status quo discourages women from even trying to study Computer Science and related disciplines

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles