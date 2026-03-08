original
A Record Year for Tux Machines
Trolls and sharks cannot slow us down
Today is day #67 in 2026 and we've so far - this year alone - added 2,232 pages (first one was #39899, previous one was #42131), so we're looking at about 33.33 new pages per day, on average. That's roughly 1,000 per month or 12,000 per year, a little more than in the sister site.
Traffic-wise and activity-wise we've never had a better year in our entire history. And accordingly, we're more motivated than ever before. The LLM problem barely impacts us. █
Image source: Watson and the Shark