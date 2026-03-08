The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

A Record Year for Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2026



Trolls and sharks cannot slow us down

Today is day #67 in 2026 and we've so far - this year alone - added 2,232 pages (first one was #39899, previous one was #42131), so we're looking at about 33.33 new pages per day, on average. That's roughly 1,000 per month or 12,000 per year, a little more than in the sister site.

Traffic-wise and activity-wise we've never had a better year in our entire history. And accordingly, we're more motivated than ever before. The LLM problem barely impacts us. █

