Barry Kauler's Latest Updates on EasyOS and Other Projects
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix Limine Installer does not find QuickPup64
Caramel reported this: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ File-information package updated to 1.6
EasyOS has JakeSFR's "i" file-information package, version 1.2, see blog post in 2024: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Pdict requires dict utility
Pdict is in the menu "Document -> Pdict online dictionary", but SteveS reported it does not work, as the 'dict' utility is missing.
This is in the 'dict' DEB package, now added builtin.
Barry Kauler ☛ Maybe fix Gxlat language translator
Of course we can perform translations online, such as at translate.google.com; however Gxlat is a local GUI app that will use multiple translation engines. It was written in 2010, by forum member vovchik, and I made some small changes in 2018.