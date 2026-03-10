news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2026



Quoting: One of the best Arch-based Linux distros out there just got even easier to set up —

One of the best parts of Arch Linux is that you don't have to install Arch Linux. I do recommend everyone give installing Arch Linux a shot one time (if only to get the FOSS scout badge saying you did), but when you just want to get a system up and running as quickly as possible, you have options like CachyOS. It sets up everything for you, which Arch veterans will scoff at, but it's the perfect way to get something set up using the Arch base.