Devices: Unraid, Raspberry Pi Zero, and Samsung DeX

When building my own custom network-attached storage (NAS) device, it was difficult to resist the often-recommended powerful and free option, TrueNAS. It seemed to have it all, including a solid reputation, enterprise-grade roots, full ZFS support, and it was available for absolutely nothing. Using TrueNAS felt like I was running some serious storage software that enthusiasts preferred over alternatives, such as Unraid.

I tried Unraid in the past and even had it running with an all-SSD NAS from LincPlus. It was great, allowing me to mix and match drives to suit my immediate storage needs. It was easy, intuitive, and allowed me to get a centralized storage space up and running for the home with scope to run a few services. Strangely enough, the free choice isn't always best, and depending on what you need from your NAS, paying for the OS could be the answer.

In fact, if I were to start fresh today, I would pick Unraid and pay for it over TrueNAS.