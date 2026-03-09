Free/Open Hardware, Linux Boards, and and GNU/Linux Phone for EU

Finland-based Jolla had pretty much given up on its Android-compatible Sailfish OS and the Jolla Phone that ran it. But those opposed to Big Tech enshittification are having a moment, and so Jolla is back with a new smartphone, a so-called “European Phone,” that will ship in late 2026.

“The most valuable part of a modern smartphone is its software and how it is made,” Jolla CEO Sami Pienimäki. “As Jolla compiles the operating system from source code by itself, it is also essential to ensure its integrity by installing the software by ourselves in Finland. This is not just a phone, it’s a statement that Europe can still build its own technology, on its own terms.”