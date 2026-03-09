news
Free/Open Hardware, Linux Boards, and and GNU/Linux Phone for EU
-
Open Hardware/Linux Boards
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: MiSTer FPGA Atari Jaguar W-I-P core Update
Video: MiSTer FPGA Atari Jaguar W-I-P core Update
-
CNX Software ☛ Pironman 5 Pro Max Raspberry Pi 5 case gains 4.3-inch touchscreen, camera mount, speakers, microphone, and more
Pironman 5 Pro Max is the latest Raspberry Pi 5 case by SunFounder. The new enclosure adds a 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen display, a 5MP camera module, a mount suitable for Raspberry Pi Camera Modules, stereo speakers, a USB microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Besides the new features, its design is close to the Pironman 5 Max we reviewed with a Raspberry Pi 5, an NVMe SSD, and an Hailo-8 Hey Hi (AI) accelerator last June. That means it keeps black aluminum and semi-transparent black acrylic panels, offers two M.2 PCIe slots, an IR receiver, a power button, and the Tap-to-Wake feature for the OLED information display.
-
CNX Software ☛ STMicro STM32C5 entry-level, 144 MHz Cortex-M33 MCU features up to 1MB flash, 256MB SRAM, Ethernet, CAN Bus
Not to be confused with the just-released STM32U3B5/C5 ultra-low-power MCUs, the entry-level STM32C5 Arm Cortex-M33 MCU family is designed for industrial sensors, smart home devices, electronic locks, thermostats, wearables, robotic actuators, and computer peripherals.
-
CNX Software ☛ DSG-22.6 GHz is a $1,590 open-source RF signal generator based on Atek Midas’s custom ICs (Crowdfunding)
Atek Midas, a Turkish company, has launched DSG-22.6 GHz, a high-performance, open-source RF signal generator designed to provide professional-grade frequency synthesis at a fraction of the cost of traditional benchtop equipment from manufacturers like Anritsu or Keysight. It has an operating frequency range of 0.15 GHz to 22.6 GHz and is designed for makers and production test environments for RF testing, calibration, wireless experimentation, and microwave research.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Palmer Luckey’s retro gaming venture seeks $1 billion valuation as FPGA-based Nintendo 64 clone launch nears — ModRetro's M64 console plays original N64 cartridges, supports 4K resolution
Palmer Luckey is said to be in talks with investors to raise funds for ModRetro at a $1 billion valuation as the retro gaming company prepares to ship its second product.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Classic tiny LEGO computer brick design from 1979 made into full-scale working computer — Mac Mini implanted into this 10:1 scale inflated reimagining
A Dutch designer has crafted a 10:1 scale working model of the classic wedge-shaped LEGO computer brick Part 3039p23 with a Mac Mini M4 inside.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MSI MS-C936 Ultra-Thin Fanless Box PC Combines Intel Raptor Lake-P U-Series CPUs with Quad Displays and Dual 2.5GbE
The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tiny CM0IQ Board Runs Raspberry Pi CM0 Module with HDMI and CSI
The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 x 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI
The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Paul Thurrott ☛ Jolla to Offer a Linux-Based European Phone in 2026
Finland-based Jolla had pretty much given up on its Android-compatible Sailfish OS and the Jolla Phone that ran it. But those opposed to Big Tech enshittification are having a moment, and so Jolla is back with a new smartphone, a so-called “European Phone,” that will ship in late 2026.
“The most valuable part of a modern smartphone is its software and how it is made,” Jolla CEO Sami Pienimäki. “As Jolla compiles the operating system from source code by itself, it is also essential to ensure its integrity by installing the software by ourselves in Finland. This is not just a phone, it’s a statement that Europe can still build its own technology, on its own terms.”
-