The Birds Have Won
Today it is rainy again (but mild), definitely not feeling like spring, but it's time to haul home another very large sack of seeds for the birds. "Bottle" has been visiting all day long, watching me while I type and getting about 10 feedings per day. All the other birds seem to be doing OK and the limping bird gradually recovers. Great stuff!
It has now been two months since we last got nagged by a neighbour about the birds. We still feed them, and we've been getting no hassle over it. Sometimes the neighbours feed them as well.
This comes to show how persistence and principles pay off. No matter the inconvenient of the bother, it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs. Without a fight, defeat is guaranteed. █
