Claws Mail 4.4.0 unleashed

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2026



9th March 2026 Claws Mail 4.4.0 CLAWS MAIL RELEASE NOTES http://www.claws-mail.org Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight, and fast email client. This release marks 25 years of Claws Mail. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ UI * Several updates to strings and icons. * The word 'Write' is now used in place of 'Compose'. e.g. 'Write email'; 'Write' preferences page, etc. * Hide Message List's horizontal scrollbar by default if not using GENERIC_UMPC. * Added a new hidden preference, 'mainwin_toolbar_always_enable_actions', (turned off by default). Activating this option means that toolbar items bound to user Actions (in the main window) will be active even when no messages are selected. * Navigation using the numpad arrow keys is now possible. * A new Colour preference has been added: 'Messages marked for moving or deletion'. This is used when 'execute immediately' is switched off. * Compose window: When re-editing a drafted message, the user will now be prompted to save any changes made to the message headers. * Compose window: when the contents of a header field are cleared, the Clear button becomes a Delete button, enabling the now empty row to be removed completely. * Folder properties: two new options to handle HTML content have been added to the General page: 'Render HTML messages as text' and 'Render HTML messages with plugin if possible'. * Folder properties: a new option, 'Show tags' has been added. This controls whether any message tags are displayed at the top of the Message View. Plugins * SpamAssassin: updated third-party code to 4.0.1. * Mail Archiver: added support for Zstandard compression (zstd) (libarchive >= 3.4.0 required). * RSSyl: the default User-Agent string has been changed to ClawsMailRSSyl/$VERSION ($URL); this can be changed in the plugin's preferences, and can be further set on a per-feed basis on the 'Feed properties' page. * RSSyl: added a preference so that feeds configured for manual updates only are not updated when refreshing all feeds (recursively by the context menu, timer or at start-up, if enabled). * RSSyl: store and send ETag and Last-Modified headers. * RSSyl: postpone auto-updates if the server sends a Retry-After: header. A successful manual update clears the Retry-After value. * PGP: display a specific message, ("This key is not in your keyring") in the NoticeView area when a key is not in the keyring. * PGP: added an option to automatically locate missing keys when sending encrypted messages. * PGP: a missing key can now optionally be retrieved by clicking the NoticeView icon. * PGP: added a 'Search for PGP key' context menu item to email addresses in the Message View. * Notification: Ayatana indicator can now be configured to limit notifications to certain folders only. * Notification: added 'Open address book' entry to Ayatana indicator's tray menu. OAUTH2 * Configuration is now stored in a dedicated file: oauth2rc, located in the configuration directory. This file allows a user to accommodate an API change by a service provider, or to add a completely new Oauth2-based email provider of their choice. Setting protected=1 within an edited or bespoke block protects it from being overwritten by a new version of Claws Mail. Build System * GnuTLS >= 3.4.0 is now the minimum requirement. * libetpan >= 1.9.4 is now the minimum requirement. * dbus-glib support has been migrated to GDBus (GIO) >= 2.26 and D-Bus (>= 0.60). * The summary of the configure output has been completed. Other * A new hidden preference has been added: "show_contact_pic". When viewing a message, if the sender is in your address book and you have saved a picture for the contact there, this option will display that picture unless the Header Pane is displayed or you have chosen not to display (X-)Face or "enable_avatars" is set to '0'. If you have a large address book it is recommended that you leave this option turned off to avoid delays in displaying messages. * The wizard now uses secure defaults. * Various code cleanups, fixes, and enhancements. * The English, French and Spanish manuals have been updated. * Updated translations: British English, Catalan, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Romanian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish. * bug fixes: * bug 4498, 'About window resizing issues' * bug 4586, 'PDF Viewer view breaks in Three Column layout' * bug 4764, 'Wrapped UTF8 encoded subject line displayed with nonexistent quotation marks' * bug 4834, 'Long email addresses in vCalendar invites cause the attachments bar on the right side to be hidden until restart' * bug 4841, 'qutoted-printable encoding breaks text/html file with extraordinarily long lines, base64 does not' * bug 4846, 'Preferences-> Toolbars: always show icon preview on button' * bug 4848, 'The new ayatana tray icon displays no icon when there are new messages' * bug 4850, 'Show error dialog on receive error translation' * bug 4852, 'Cancel messages contain Approved-header' * bug 4854, 'auto-wrapping off not respected when using external editor' * bug 4856, 'Build fails with gettext 0.24' * bug 4863, 'Account Preferences Minor UI inconsistency' * bug 4882, 'IMAP can not use client certificate with passphrase' * bug 4887, 'Dillo processes are not killed when an HTML message is no longer being viewed' * bug 4893, 'Clamd plugin not checking any mail' * bug 4897, ''small screen' view: crash when exiting view message list after deleting all messages/mails in folder.' * bug 4898, 'When entering folder message list is not scrolling to selected message' * bug 4902, 'memory leak in the spam_report plug-in' * bug 4930, 'remove duplicate signature flag from MimeView' * bug 4931, 'avoid memory leak in summary_set_header' * fix bug where viewing msgs in the separate msg view are not marked as read when the msgview panel is hidden * litehtml plugin build failure on Windows * 'Save email as...' from the separate message view would save whatever was selected in the summaryview rather than what was open in the message view. * when message view is closed 1. select a msg; 2. hit [v] (key), 3. open the mime structure list 4. select a part in the structure tree 5. hit [v] --[crash]-- * fix header pane bug whereby a very long header value would push the mime icons panel out of the visible area. * do not attempt to delete a tag from list when the edit tag entry has focus. For further details of the numbered bugs and RFEs listed above see https://www.claws-mail.org/bug/[BUG NUMBER] --------------------------------------------------------------------- See ChangeLog for full information regarding changes in this release.

