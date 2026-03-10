news
FreeBSD 14.4 Released
-
FreeBSD News Flash
FreeBSD 14.4-RELEASE is now available. Please be sure to check the Release Notes and Release Errata before installation for any late-breaking news and/or issues with 14.4. More information about FreeBSD releases can be found on the Release Information page.
-
FreeBSD 14.4-RELEASE Release Notes
The release notes for FreeBSD 14.4-RELEASE contain a summary of the changes made to the FreeBSD base system on the 14-STABLE development line. This document lists applicable security advisories that were issued since the last release, as well as significant changes to the FreeBSD kernel and userland. Some brief remarks on upgrading are also presented.