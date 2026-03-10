FreeBSD 14.4 Released

The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.