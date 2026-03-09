Leftovers Regarding the Web and the Net

One of the reasons why companies like Substack have such a strong hold on creators is pretty simple: It’s hard to build a paywall.

You have to deal with a lot of really hard stuff, like logins and payment methods. And you’re dealing with vendors left and right. Your readers’ passwords get spread around the [Internet] like wildfire, and honestly, do you want to contribute to that?

And worst part: If you use things like magic links, your readers might find themselves having to log in a dozen times.