posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2026



Quoting: My Firefox for Android local build environment | Jonathan Almeida —

The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process - we're cramping a complex cross-platform browser engine and all the related components that make it work on Android into one package. In its current form, it lives in the Firefox mono-repo at mozilla-central (now mozilla-firefox using the git repository).

I wanted to document my "artifact-mode" environment here since it's worked quite successfully for me for many years with minor changes.