Most secure GNU/Linux distros and latest bulletin from DistroWatch

Choosing the most secure Linux distro is about matching the system to its intended use, the sensitivity of the data it handles, and the level of setup and ongoing maintenance that are realistic.

In many common scenarios, a mainstream distro that is easy to update, well-documented, and broadly compatible (for example, Ubuntu or Linux Mint) can be a strong security choice because consistent patching and stable day-to-day use often reduce risk more than a specialized distro that’s harder to maintain.

This guide compares security-focused Linux distros by use case and threat model. It covers which security features tend to matter most in practice, what trade-offs to expect, and how different distros fit everyday desktops, privacy-oriented setups, and more specialized workflows.