9to5Linux

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

LinuxGizmos.com

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2026

Women Committee (ca.1920)

Updated This Past Day

  1. An American War on GNU/Linux, Software Freedom, and British Investigative, Science-Based Reporting - Part I - A Matter of National Security
    Those people are Americans who try to advance the interests of American corporations by weaponising courts abroad
  2. The Register MS, Sponsored by Communist Party of China (CPC)
    What will happen when the bubble crashes the economy?

    New

  3. Gemini Links 07/03/2026: Buying Woodland, Indra 1.3.0 Available, and LLM Exhaustion
    Links for the day
  4. The Harder They Attempt to Take Down This Site (and Take Away Liberties), the More People Will See This Site
    We'll carry on as usual, as from sunlight comes justice
  5. Why They Always Try to Shoot the Messenger (When the Message Harms Profits)
    A matter of economics
  6. Coinbase - Like Block - is in Huge Trouble, Its Debt Nearly Doubled in Half a Year
    The real reason Block is collapsing is its debt
  7. Starting Another New Series This Evening, It's About American Folly
    today commences a series long in the making (years)
  8. Nations Stand to Benefit From Gender Equality and Increased Participation by Women
    International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK
  9. Microsoft is Losing It, Now It's Censoring Its Critics and Sceptics
    Whether the measurements made by statCounter are accurate or not, the trends (long-term) typically make sense
  10. WIRED (Conde Nast) Reviews Are Paid-for Marketing Spam, They Change Dates on Old 'Articles' to Make Them Look Relevant and New
    The Web is fast becoming a burial ground for ads, trash, spam, and slop
  11. Gemini Links 07/03/2026: Humour, Chilling, and Oversized 'Phones'
    Links for the day
  12. Cyber|Show by Andy and Helen Recommended by Techrights and Tux Machines
    If your time is limited and you look for informative essays and shows (audio)
  13. Links 07/03/2026: CJEU to Finally Examine Behaviour of the Illegal and Unconstitutional Unified Patent Kangaroo Court, Creative Commons (CC) Hosts Open Heritage Statement Event in Amsterdam
    Links for the day
  14. Microsoft's Thailand Problem
    It's definitely not Windows
  15. New Lows for Microsoft in Micronesia
    GNU/Linux has shown some growth there too
  16. Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 5 Out of 200: Clearly Not a Security Professional/Expert, Only Ever Pretending to be One
    "The Claimant says he is “a computer security expert”, but his background and his track record in the education sense (genetics) does not support this assertion."
  17. Links 07/03/2026: Fuel Already Running Low and "Economic Crisis of the Iran War"
    Links for the day
  18. The Corporate Media Repeated the Lies Told by Jack Dorsey ("AI" Hype), Now It Does the Same for Larry Ellison
    Disregard the hundreds of headlines that say mass layoffs at Oracle are due to "AI" something
  19. The Free Software Community is Gaining Momentum as Its Importance is More Broadly Realised
    As long as "trendy" technology goes in a negative direction there will be a growing portion in society looking for alternatives
  20. Spooking or Chasing Away Women (From Computer Science)
    The status quo discourages women from even trying to study Computer Science and related disciplines
  21. "IBM Has Changed So Much in the Last Decade to the Point It's Completely Unrecognizable."
    IBM is a dying, rotting company with a morbid culture
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 06, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, March 06, 2026
  24. Gemini Links 07/03/2026: Coffee Problem, Marchintosh, Learning, and "Selectively Disabling HTTP"
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates
Loaded with the long-term support kernel labeled 6.12.74
OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux
The popular open-source firmware for routers and other networking equipment, OpenWrt, just released a new major update
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300
Today, Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched a new variant of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU instead of an Intel CPU.
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Linux also
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support
The GNOME Project released today the RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series, scheduled for release later this month on March 18th, 2026.
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
 
The Birds Have Won [original]
it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs
Some of the latest articles
Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining' [original]
International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download now
NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!
Bundle Store and napp-runtime have been rewritten from scratch, NebiDE got a bunch of improvements, and a pile of bugs got squashed
In Praise of the Cyber Show [original]
If your time is limited and you look for informative essays and shows (audio)
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
LibreOffice's Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance, Report on Donations
LibreOffice news
PostgreSQL: Swiss PGDay 2026 and pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released
postgres news
Web Browsers News, With Focus on Firefox
half a dozen links
Hardware: GNU/Linux, Open/Free Systems, and Modding
lots of hardware news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Plans for Ubuntu and Canonical Works for GAFAM (US), Espionage Spun as 'Confidentiality'
Canonical and more
Red Hat, Fedora, and CIQ's RHEL Clone
Red Hat news
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
OpenSUSE news
today's howtos
many for today
Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More
Software news
Latest EasyOS Development Updates, by Barry Kauler
Barry Kauler's latest
Security and BSoDs
Security leftovers
Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA
kernel level stuff
Linux From Scratch 13.0
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0
(Part I) So Open, Yet So Overlooked: A Dive into the World of FOSS
Stallman made a point to distinguish FSM from the open source movement
NetBSD 11.0 RC2 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the second release candidate
Windows Falls to 70% in Slovakia and Microsoft Loses Ground in Europe [original]
Do Slovakians recognise Windows as a threat to their national security?
We Saved a Lot of Money by Adopting Our Static Site Generator (SSG) in 2022 and the Site Got Vastly Faster [original]
So why not revert back to basics?
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More
half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles
Android Leftovers
4 common Android habits that are actually cluttering up your phone
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing
A modder revealed that he has successfully managed to port Linux to the PS5
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system focused on performance, maintainability, and a hackable design
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux
But no other book has had a greater influence on my approach to Linux and macOS
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PimersusOS is a lightweight Linux environment created primarily as a base for Pimersus Browser
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the third beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06
This post is the latest in my series of GNOME Foundation updates
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]
The status quo discourages women from even trying to study Computer Science and related disciplines
Some of the latest articles
Sunday is International Women's Day [original]
In a world where discrimination is still so rampant, more needs to be done to at least recognise this issue
Firefox Fell From Almost 50% to 0.5% in Congo [original]
For all its spiel and PR around diversity, Mozilla is failing to capture or retain large user pools
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
Development at Mozilla and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC
Game-centric news
BSD: OpenZFS and OpenBSD on SGI
BSD leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat picks for today, lots of slop
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security news
Open Hardware/Modding: Banana Pi R4, Arduino, Jolla and More
more freedom-respecting gadgets
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Linux Foundation and Openwashing
mostly LF fluff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Applications: Fish, Break-Taking, Lockbook, and More
Software on GNU/Linux
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.
Games: Slay the Spire 2, Parkitect, ARC Raiders Spying on People
new from GamingOnLinux
I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need
I have a toxic love-hate relationship with Linux
Android Leftovers
Google announces significant changes to open up Android ecosystem
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next
What started as age gates on adult websites has quietly crept into app stores and operating systems
Linux couldn't save my old netbook, so I tried Haiku OS
Desktop Linux can often be a great choice for revitalizing old hardware
I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it’s sticking
Fedora Linux held the daily driver crown on my main machine
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.76, Linux 6.6.129, and Linux 6.1.166
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.76 kernel
Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer [original]
It's still under active development in our Git servers
Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro’s Surprisingly Good Daily Driver
Italy’s Parrot OS 7.1 Home Edition flies beyond its security reputation with a surprisingly polished KDE Plasma desktop
FOSS Force: Authenticity, Independence, and Expertise Worth Funding
Carla Schroder lays out why real expertise, not clickbait, matters — and why FOSS Force is turning to readers like you to keep going
Some of the latest articles
Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing
Alarm bells are ringing in the open source community, but commercial licensing is also at risk