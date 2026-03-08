news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Logikal Solutions ☛ IV For A Dead Horse
People don’t admit it, but this is the battle cry of a legacy product. End users phrase it differently.
"Nobody knows what it does."
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Jack Baty ☛ Revamped the (Tinderbox) blog at daily.baty.net
I’m infatuated with the new version of my Tinderbox blog running daily.baty.net. I started over from scratch and it feels great not having to lug around a giant pile of legacy code and cruft and content. I’m writing this post in an Emacs buffer and I love doing it this way, but there’s something to be said for the way Tinderbox lets me do it.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
LWN ☛ Huston: Revisiting time
Geoff Huston looks at the network
time protocol, and efforts to secure it, in detail.
-